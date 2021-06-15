Please Click Here if you are having trouble logging in to your account or accessing paid content on the website.
Sam Liebl, Times Editor | February 2, 2022
Bella Biondini, Times Staff Writer | February 2, 2022
The committee received six project proposals this year, with an overall request for over $250,000 and an anticipated $223,000 available to work with. Proposals developed by the Crested Butte Mountain Biking Association, the Crested Butte Land Trust, Gunnison Trails, High Country Conservation Advocates (HCCA), the Nature Connection and the Bureau...
When the district switched Gunnison schools to early release last fall, the decision came after the preschool’s registration went out to families. With it being too late to make the shift, the preschool’s programming stayed the same, causing disruptions for families and staff as the Lake School ran preschoolers and...
publisher@gunnisontimes.com | February 2, 2022
For three weeks in a row, case counts have continued to decline at a substantial rate. From the week prior, the confirmed case counts reported here represent a reduction of approximately 64%. If case counts continue on this trend through the next two weeks, overall rates will begin to approach...
TimesTalk is a roundtable discussion of the week’s news featuring Times Publisher Alan Wartes and Times Editor Sam Liebl.
Listen to “Our rowdy, powdy neighbor, Monarch Mountain” on Spreaker. In this week’s episode of BackStory, Times podcast producer Anna Coburn asks about the unique nature of Monarch Mountain, the neighboring ski resort east of the Gunnison Valley on the Continental Divide.
In this episode of CityTalk, Gunnison Country Times publisher Alan Wartes talks with a pair of enterprising young entrepreneurs about their food delivery start-up called GunniGrub. Erik Riego Jordan and Luke Hylton share their story and their dreams in launching a restaurant-to-door delivery service that covers the whole Gunnison Valley.
In this episode of ThinkRadio, Times Publisher Alan Wartes talks with Gunnison Gardens owner and local resiliency wise woman Susan Wyman.
Anna Coburn, Times Staff Writer | February 2, 2022
For Achilles Johnson, high school is a time for advocacy. As executive director of the Gunnison Project, 16-year-old Johnson hopes he and his team can “throw everything” they have at a youth mental health crisis...
Anna Coburn, Times Staff Writer | February 2, 2022
Like DoorDash and GrubHub, GunniGrub delivers from your favorite restaurant straight to your door. Unlike the food delivery service giants, GunniGrub does not charge restaurants or take any percentage of the drivers’ delivery fees or...
Bella Biondini, Times Staff Writer | February 2, 2022
Local photographer Matt Burt held his senior show at Western University’s Quigley Gallery in 1994. Almost 30 years later, his art hangs in the gallery once more, a body of photographs that illustrates the colorful...
The Cowboys pulled off a strong win on Saturday night against the North Fork Rams, with a final score of 50-34.
Former D1 sprinter Emily Monestinos stopped in to give a stroke lesson to the GHS swim team on Monday afternoon.
“The girls swam good at Aspen,” said head coach Tami Maciejko. “We didn’t have a lot of top tens, but I didn’t expect that. We had high yardage in practice...
Alan Wartes, Times Publisher | February 2, 2022
When it comes to conversations about COVID and our collective response to it, I try to resist playing the popular game of dueling studies and statistics. Trading “facts” can go on for days. But like riding a playground seesaw, while there’s a lot of apparent motion, the players never get...
Alexis Taylor, Special to the Times | February 2, 2022
But while the light is low, farmers and backyard gardeners are poring over seed catalogs, working on crop plans and creating visions of the upcoming growing season. We have just under two months until it is time to start those long-maturity crop seeds indoors.
Hannah Cranor, Special to the Times | February 2, 2022
The first thing to clarify is that no water, phosphates, extenders or binders can be added to ground beef or hamburger according to the standards set by the USDA. Seasonings, however, can legally be added. The second item to clarify: there is a difference between ground beef and hamburger.