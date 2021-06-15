STOR names projects for 2022 Stewardship Fund Audio Article The committee received six project proposals this year, with an overall request for over $250,000 and an anticipated $223,000 available to work with. Proposals developed by the Crested Butte Mountain Biking Association, the Crested Butte Land Trust, Gunnison Trails, High Country Conservation Advocates (HCCA), the Nature Connection and the Bureau...

School board considers five-day schedule for Lake Preschool Audio Article When the district switched Gunnison schools to early release last fall, the decision came after the preschool’s registration went out to families. With it being too late to make the shift, the preschool’s programming stayed the same, causing disruptions for families and staff as the Lake School ran preschoolers and...