Young swimmers take the reins

Wed, 12/06/2017 - 8:39pm News Staff
Cowboys win home invite to kick off season

By Brandon Warr

GHS Swimming — Athletic programs entering a new division never know quite what to expect. The Gunnison High School (GHS) swim team experienced as much last season, moving to the Colorado High School Athletic Association (CHSAA) 3A division.

Prior to then, there were only 4A and 5A divisions for swimming in CHSAA. Despite the new competitive landscape, the Cowboys had a handful of swimmers place among Colorado’s best at state.

