Wrestlers eye return to dominance

By Brandon Warr

Western Wrestling — Change in leadership? Sort of.

Charlie Pipher was named to head the Western State Colorado University wrestling program last April after former coach Miles Van Hee became the school’s athletic director. But Pipher served as an assistant coach of the program for the previous six years.

It may seem that Pipher — himself a former Western wrestling standout — has big shoes to fill. He does. Van Hee last season set a new record for the most dual wins among any coach in Western history.

