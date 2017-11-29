Wrestlers building for the future

By Brandon Warr

GHS Wrestling — Wins and losses?

Don’t expect the Gunnison High School (GHS) wrestling team to look to either column for determining success this season. Rather, the small squad is focused primarily on improvement as they enter year two of a rebuilding phase.

In coach Jesse Cruz first season as a head coach in 2016-17, his team managed to win only one dual, which was the lone home match against Del Norte.

