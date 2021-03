Subhead Play in GJ Saturday

Members of the Western women’s basketball team joyfully react upon seeing the news of their selection to the NCAA-II National Tournament. Courtesy of Western Athletics

Western Women’s Basketball — For the second year in a row and the second time in program history, the Western Colorado women’s basketball team was selected for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night. The Mountaineers will be the No. 2 seed in the West Region and will take on the winner of No. 3 Westminster and No. 6 Black Hills State (who play Friday) on Saturday in Grand Junction at Colorado Mesa’s…