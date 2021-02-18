Women edge Regis, fall to Mines

Head Coach Lora Westling knew getting through the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference was going to be no easy task for her Western Colorado University women’s basketball team. She was right.

The Mountaineers, who are ranked in the top 10 nationally, had to claw back from a 53-46 fourth quarter deficit on Friday in Paul Wright Gym against a stingy Regis team. Emmery Wagstaff scored 10 of her team-high 22 points in the fourth quarter to help lead the Mountaineers to a hard-fought 71-65 victory.

On Saturday Western couldn’t overcome turnovers in the third period and shooting woes in the fourth (going one-for-14 from the field in the final stanza) losing to the Colorado School of Mines 63-59. Samantha Coleman hit three 3-pointers in the contest, becoming the Mountaineers all-time leader in that category, passing Brooke Pendergraft.

Western’s record currently stands at 11-2 overall with a weekend road trip to Colorado State University-Pueblo and Adams State University on tap.