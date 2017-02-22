Wolverines headed to the big show

By Bobby Reyes

Questions require answers and there’s only one question remaining for the West Elk Hockey Association U19 Wolverines: Can they reclaim the state title this coming weekend?

If this past weekend is any indication of what West Elk is capable, the odds are in favor of the Wolverines, who hosted Summit this past Saturday and Telluride Monday.

