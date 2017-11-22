Win followed by thrilling loss

By Brandon Warr

Western Men’s Basketball — It took a 45-point second-half performance from Western State Colorado University men’s basketball team before they were able to get their first win of the season against Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, 81-69, this past Friday.

However, the Mountaineers came up short in a double-overtime thriller the following night, losing to Midwestern State University.

