Western wraps up wrestling

Western Colorado wrestling’s Patrick Allis and Dean Noble took second while Ryan Wilson took third at the DII Super Regional VI on Sunday at Brownson Arena in Grand Junction.

Allis has been selected as one of the seven runner-ups in the region to advance to the NCAA National Championships (head coaches vote). He will compete at the NCAA National Championships March 12-13 in St. Louis.

Allis, competing at 133 pounds after being an AllAmerican last year at 125 pounds, opened his day with a win over Joseph Taylor of Chadron State, 11-7, in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, he faced Jonathan Andretta of Adams State, who is ranked No. 2 nationally, and trailed heading into the third before a takedown early in the third period gave him the lead and he’d add on to it with another takedown and eventually won 6-5 to advance to the finals.

In the finals, Allis was pinned by Wesley Dawkins of Nebraska-Kearney (ranked No. 3 nationally) just a second before the end of the first period.

At 141 pounds, Noble took a different route to his secondplace finish as he dropped his first match of the day to Angel Flores of Adams State before winning three straight — two by one point and another in sudden victory time — to advance to the second-place match. Noble took a 7-3 lead after the first period on Daniel Magana of Colorado Mesa and kept adding on to his lead from there to win convincingly, 15-4.

Wilson at 157 pounds won his first two matches, beating Ruben Garcia of CSU Pueblo 7-5 and pinning Dylan Udero of Adams State in the third period, to reach the finals. There he fell to No. 5 Jacob Wasser of Nebraska-Kearney 4-0 before dropping the second-place match to Carter Noehre of Colorado School of Mines, 6-1.

No. 11 Jason Hanenberg went 2-2 on the day and finished in fourth place in a loaded 149-pound division (three wrestlers ranked in the top 10 nationally finished ahead of him) while Kris Davis at 197 also took fourth for the Mountaineers.

The RMAC title was decided by this regional event with Colorado Mesa taking first with 94 points, Colorado Mines taking second with 59.5 points and Western taking third with 49 points. Adams State took fourth (47), CSU Pueblo finished fifth (28.5) and Chadron State took sixth (22).

As for the regional standings, Nebraska Kearney took first (121.5), Colorado Mesa took second (78) and Colorado School of Mines took third (57.5) followed by Adams State (44), Western (40), CSU Pueblo (20.5) and Chadron State (15).