Western women ascend to national poll

Western Women’s Basketball — The Western Colorado women’s basketball program hit a first on Tuesday as the Mountaineers were ranked No. 13 in the first D2SIDA Women’s Basketball Division II Media Poll of the season. This marks the first time the program has been ranked in any national poll.

Western (6-1 overall) is the only RMAC school ranked in the top 25 with Colorado Mesa also receiving votes. The Mountaineers were ranked second in the South Central Region Rankings released Monday only behind Lubbock Christian, which is ranked third in the national poll. Texas A&M-(No. 17) and West Texas A&M (No. 22) are also ranked in the top 25 out of the South Central Region.

Western was on fire last Saturday as they defeated Colorado Christian 72-42 in Paul Wright Gym, shooting 66.7 percent from the field to pull away in the second half. The team was led by Emmery Wagstaff and Samantha Coleman, each scoring 17 points.

The women hit the road this week as they travel to take on Chadron State on Friday and Black Hills State on Saturday.