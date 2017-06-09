Western starts off on wrong foot

By Brandon Warr

Western Football — Throughout the preseason camp, college football players go through long days in the sun and countless hours in the classroom, preparing for the season ahead.

Yet, Western State Colorado University learned this past Thursday that they still have a lot of work to do. The Mountaineers faced Colorado Mesa University in the season opener in Grand Junction.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/