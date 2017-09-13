Western soccer soars over Skyhawks

By Brandon Warr

Western Soccer — It didn’t take long for the Western State Colorado University women's soccer team to assert their dominance against Fort Lewis College Skyhawks Sunday at home. The Mountaineers scored in the first eight minutes of the match-up.

Western would go on to defeat the Skyhawks 1-0 in the Mountaineers’ home opener.

