Western sending four wrestlers to nationals

Western Wrestling — Western State Colorado University will be sending four to the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships March 10 in Birmingham, Ala. The Mountaineers qualified those four wrestlers at the NCAA Division II Region IV Championships in Golden this past weekend.

As a team, Western finished fifth of 15 teams at the regional championships. The Mountaineers earned 75.5 team points. California Baptist University took home the team title with 125 points.

