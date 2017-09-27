Western nets third shutout of season
Wed, 09/27/2017 - 7:48pm News Staff
Record-breaking 343 fans attend home victory
Western Soccer — Fans came out in droves to watch Western State Colorado University women's soccer face Westminster College this past Sunday. The Mountaineers didn't disappoint the record crowd, either, defeating their Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) foe 2-0.
