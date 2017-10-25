Western mountain bikers win it all

By Brandon Warr

Western Mountain Sports — Coming in second is never easy — especially knowing that winning it all was within reach.

While the Western State Colorado University mountain bike team has had that problem the last three years at the national championships, their hard work in the offseason paid off. Western won the Varsity Division II national title at the USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships in Missoula, Mont., this past weekend.

“The team is thrilled to have finally won after being so close for so many years,” said Western mountain biker Cameron Smith. “This year we had a deep team across every event and all the riders stepped up to help us take the win.”

