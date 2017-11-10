Western men, women race to top finishes

By Brandon Warr

Western Cross Country – The Western State Colorado University men’s and women’s cross country teams took top honors Saturday, Oct. 7 at the 2017 Fort Hays State University Tiger Open in Victoria, Kan. Both squads took home team titles.

Aneta Konieczek set the pace for the women as she finished in second place, while for the guys Taylor Stack led the way for Western with a fourth-place finish overall. Western had to deal with a rain-soaked course that would affect the way every runner performed.

