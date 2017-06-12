Western men win thriller at home

Western Men's Basketball — It took five extra minutes on Saturday night, but the Western State Colorado University men's basketball team pulled out a victory against the previously undefeated Westminster College Griffins at home. The Mountaineers defeated the Griffins 79-69 in overtime to earn the team's first conference win of the season.

Unfortunately, the Mountaineers couldn’t maintain momentum, dropping exhibition games on Sunday and Monday to University of Northern Colorado (UNC) and Air Force Academy.

