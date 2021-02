Subhead Snap Mesa’s 14-game win streak

Western basketball

Western Men’s Basketball The last time the sixth-ranked Colorado Mesa University men’s basketball tasted defeat heading into Saturday night was 11 months ago at the hands of Western Colorado University. Fourteen victories later, the Mavericks returned to the scene of that loss, and Western promptly ended Division II’s longest winning streak with a 78-72 victory Saturday at Paul Wright Gym. It was…