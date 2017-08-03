Western adds to coaching depth

Western Volleyball — After a year as an assistant coach at Division I Saint Francis University, Western State Colorado University will bring Colton Reinholtz back as the associate head coach of the Mountaineer volleyball program.

Reinholtz will be in his third total season as a coach for Western, having helped lead the Mountaineers to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tournament in 2015. Former assistant coach Brenna Wagner will move on from Western in pursuit of a professional career in Europe.

