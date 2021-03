Subhead Cody Aidala relocating from Summit County

Cody Aidala will take the reins as executive director of the West Elk Hockey Association in April. Courtesy

The West Elk Hockey Association (WEHA) has hired a new executive director. Cody Aidala will be moving to the Gunnison Valley from Summit County, where he has held the position of ice programs coordinator for the Town of Breckenridge. Aidala and his wife, Tori, will be relocating and joining the WEHA community this spring. He starts April 1. Aidala brings a wealth of hockey knowledge and sports…