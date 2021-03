Subhead Gibson takes over program

The 2021 Gunnison High School volleyball team. Not pictured, Ellie Waters, Lily Wild, Takota Runnels, Clara Traglise, Meredith Diamond, Lorena Diaz, Elaina Dillard, Greisy Martinez and Novell Capps. Brandon Warr

Schedule

Transitioning to a new head coach is never easy for a program, especially during times like now. Fortunately for the Gunnison High School (GHS) volleyball team, their new head coach isn’t a stranger to the program. As former C team coach, Taylor Gibson will take over for longtime head coach Shana Benson. “One thing I’m hoping to accomplish this season is start working on the foundation of a…