Home

Victory twice as nice for Konieczek

Wed, 03/15/2017 - 8:44pm News Staff
Two national titles in single indoor meet first for Western

By Bobby Reyes

Western Track and Field — Alicja Konieczek stood on the starting line of the women’s 3,000-meter race with a clear mind. She had one more chance to run her best at the 2017 NCAA Division II Indoor National Championships in Birmingham Ala., and she intended to make the most out of it. While she waited for the gun to sound, signaling the start of the race, one thing not on her mind was the fact that she had already claimed one national title — in the mile, just 90 minutes earlier.

