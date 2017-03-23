Trekking through history of the Traverse

Bobby Reyes

Competitors of this year’s Grand Traverse may be focused on the grueling 40-mile course from Crested Butte to Aspen, the 7,800 vertical feet they’ll endure, and navigating through the heart of Colorado’s backcountry in the dark of night. But there’s much history they’ll traverse along their route to Aspen.

Held annually since 1998, the race has earned a reputation as a true test of toughness for wintertime athletes — recreational and elite.

While the Grand Traverse celebrates its 20th race this coming weekend, the 40-mile trek from Crested Butte to Aspen holds much more than 20 years of history. It’s roots actually run back nearly 140 years.

During the gold rush era of the 1880s, mail carriers skied the route between Crested Butte and Aspen to deliver mail from one mountain town to the other. They’d brave the high country weather, stopping at huts along the way. Colorado’s version of the Pony Express didn’t end there, either. As late as the 1950s, members of the 10th Mountain Division would ski to a halfway point between the two towns and exchange mail.

Nearly 40 years later, an idea sparked in the creative mind of Jan Runge, who served on the Crested Butte Nordic board of directors in the 1990s. The organization was in search of a profitable event, and Runge had just the idea. Runge drew inspiration from the Patrouille des Glaciers, a point-to-point ski race in Switzerland with which Runge had become familiar in the ’80s.

“We used to bike the route (from Crested Butte to Aspen) back then,” Runge explained. “It was always a fun thing to do, and it was a challenge.”

So, Runge teamed up with the late Mike Martin, then owner of The Alpineer outdoor sports shop, to launch the new event — outside of the organizational structure of Crested Butte Nordic.

“It rapidly turned into such a big thing, we made our own nonprofit and just donated everything back to the Nordic center,” Runge explained.

While the idea was clearly just as rich as the course’s history, it did require an overwhelming amount of logistical work.

“Logistically, getting it started was difficult,” Runge shared. “But it became a personal thing for me. People told me it couldn’t be done, so I had to make it happen.”

While racers endure the challenge of the course, the weather and thin air, Runge and Martin made everything work behind the scenes, which required a vast knowledge of avalanches, trekking through the backcountry, and dealing with various organizations along the way to make the race possible.

To achieve what others deemed impossible, Runge took every aspect of the race into consideration — including scouting the route for possible quirks. To help the process, she enlisted the help of Crested Butte’s Pat O’Neill.

“Jan had asked me months earlier what I thought of a ski race from Crested Butte to Aspen,” O’Neill explained. “I told her I thought it was an awesome idea. She’s always wanted to bring people together, not just Crested Butte and Aspen, but all Colorado mountain towns.”

Before the race date was even set in stone, O’Neill was on telemark skis helping pioneer the route to Aspen. As part of the recon work, Runge wanted to know how long it would take most competitors to ski the route, so O’Neill endured the challenge along with company, including Runge, simply for that purpose.

“I’ve skied every inch of that course,” Runge said. “There’s so much land between Crested Butte and Aspen, but I knew every inch of it.”

In total, 50 teams — or 100 racers — left Crested Butte for Aspen in 1998, the first year.

“I hand-registered people that first year,” Runge joked. “We had no idea what to expect.”

Among the list of starters that first year was O’Neill, who will compete in his 20th consecutive Grand Traverse this Saturday. O’Neill has won the event three times and placed in the top three 11 times.

“After pioneering the route, I signed up with a friend,” O’Neill explained. “And I’ve been doing it ever since.”

The early years

The early years of the race didn’t have swift communication that today’s race has, which created a laundry list of unknowns. The gray area led to vigilance on the part of Runge and Martin, which enhanced the race.

“We were always very, very cautious,” Runge shared. “Communication along the course was always sketchy, so it was rolling the dice every time.”

To help alleviate some of the potential dangers, Runge opted for a midnight race start, so competitors would ideally crest Star Pass at 12,303 feet just as the sun rose in the east. Hitting the area around Star Pass when the snow was still frozen would decrease avalanche danger, and it would give racers the most aesthetically pleasing view during one of the highest points of their grueling journey.

“Hitting Star Pass at sunrise is just phenomenal,” Runge shared.

O’Neill added that the midnight race start offers additional appeal for competitors.

“Starting under the cover of darkness in Crested Butte and finishing in daylight in Aspen is just amazing,” O’Neill explained. “It’s such a journey. There’s a mystique to it, with all of the history and the views. When dawn explodes on all the racers and you can see all the peaks, it really hits you that this is a grand traverse.”

While the event continued to gain traction, tragedy struck when the race’s co-director, Martin, passed away in a plane crash in 2006.

“We lost some of our momentum after that,” Runge shared.

Despite the setback, the race continued to hold prestige. The event continued, eventually coming under the organizational oversight of Crested Butte Nordic in 2012. With evolving technology, the race’s appeal grew as well, and so did the competition.

“It’s always had the potential to be huge,” Runge acknowledged. “Now the equipment has really helped — it’s what the Europeans have had for years. There’s a real market for it now. And now they have communication throughout the course. That’s huge for safety.”

Competitors grow in number

The added technological advantage has increased the popularity of the event even more-so, forcing event organizers to expand the field multiple times over the years. Last year the race had 206 teams — 412 competitors.

“In the past it took a few months to fill the event,” O’Neill explained. “Now, it takes a few hours.”

Fortunately, registration has moved from hand-written to online over time. As the race has grown, so has the reason for toeing the starting line.

“What makes the Grand Traverse so special is that it’s a great challenge,” O’Neill opined. “It has this bucket-list appeal. People do it for a variety reasons, whether they’re competing or raising money for cancer. Finishing is a huge accomplishment and holds more purpose and meaning for a lot of people.”

While competitors will leave Crested Butte Friday night with a backpack of safety gear and sustenance — as well as for various reasons to even attempt such a feat — it’s hard not to give a respectful nod to those who trekked the course in the 1880s, simply to deliver the mail.



