Home

Titans skate to two more wins

Wed, 12/20/2017 - 7:15pm News Staff
Defense prevails at end; team remains unbeaten

By Elijah Waters

CBHS Hockey — The Crested Butte Titans continued their winning ways this past weekend, defeating the Mullen Mustangs in a two-game home stand to extend their record to 5-0.

In the first game, the Titans jumped out to an early 2-0 lead off of scores by Aidan Gunderson and Ted Trujillo, both assisted by Luke Collins. After that, the Titans endured a long scoring drought aided by two Titan penalties in the second period that allowed Mullen to tie the game.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/

Columns / Opinion

The spirit, and stress, of the holidays

By Chris Dickey

I know the song says it’s the “most wonderful time of the year,” but for a lot of us Christmas can be the most stressful time of the year.

Support is strongest when tied to a goal
Is there a right to life for the Colo. River?
Is print our next tech upgrade?
Law enforcement split appears abrupt
The story of here is a thrilling tale

Gunnison Country Times

218 N. Wisconsin Street
Gunnison, CO 81230
Phone: 970-641-1414