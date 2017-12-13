Titans net easy wins on road

By Elijah Waters

Crested Butte Hockey — The Crested Butte Titans varsity hockey team traveled to Colorado Springs on Friday to take on the Woodland Park Panthers. In the first game of their two-game road trip, scoring came early and often for the Titans.

Crested Butte took a 1-0 lead after only 1:07 on a Kaden Hardesty goal assisted by Elijah Waters VI. Matthew Solanik (assisted by Michael Hensley and Luke Collins) and Joseph Stock (assisted by Waters) each added a first-period goal before Joe Coburn went to the penalty box for hooking. The Titans dominated on the penalty kill, and the Panthers weren’t able to get a shot on goal despite the man advantage. The period ended with the Titans up 3-0.

