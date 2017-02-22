Titans dominate at home

By Bobby Reyes

CBHS Hockey — When the clock hit zero it was met with celebratory cheers. The rowdy Gunnison crowd showed their love for the Crested Butte High School (CBHS) hockey team, as they played their final game of the regular season this past Saturday.

The Titans made the most of it, playing to the crowd’s cheers. CBHS (11-5-1) hosted No. 26 Palmer (5-14) in a one-sided affair, ending with an 8-1 Titan victory.

