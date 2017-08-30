Home

Testing their legs

Wed, 08/30/2017 - 8:03pm News Staff

The Western State Colorado University men's and women's cross country teams hosted their annual Team Time Trials at Tomichi Heights this past Saturday. In the men's trial, the athletes completed in four to six circuits, depending on their age and experience, totaling 7,132 meters, 8,915 meters and 10,698 meters, respectively.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/

Columns / Opinion

Fading away? We’re only changing

By Jerry Raehal

For years, I have heard that newspapers are dying.

My retort: “Newspapers are not dying. They’re changing.”

A recent media survey proves that point.

