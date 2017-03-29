Tenacity on the Traverse

Bobby Reyes

Times Staff Writer

Four years ago Sean Vanhorn had never put on a pair of skis. He had dabbled in professional cycling, trail running and triathlons — but never skiing. And training for other endurance pursuits had led to a laundry list of injuries.

So, while living and working in Crested Butte, and having no other endurance pursuits to relieve the scratch of his adventurous itch, Vanhorn eventually took to Nordic skiing, which was much easier on his body than the pounding of running. He originally decided on the sport simply to finish the Grand Traverse. And given his athletic background, he figured he could handle Colorado’s backcountry.

“The race has captivated my imagination ever since I heard about it,” Vanhorn explained. “It was the reason I learned how to ski.”

That first year — 2014 — he signed up with friend Dustin Simoens. The duo finished 79th in 13:09:42. The experience, while daunting, was exhilarating for Vanhorn. He had the taste in his mouth, and he wanted more.

“That first year was really fun,” Vanhorn shared.

A year later he returned to the starting line, this time with his girlfriend, Kylee Schuler. They crossed the line 63rd, in 11:00:13. While Vanhorn only had two years of skiing under his belt, it was the one endurance pursuit that his body seemed to allow. Despite relocating across the Elk Mountains to Carbondale, Vanhorn returned for his third consecutive stab at the Grand Traverse last year, where he finished 31st in 9:05:34.

Four years after putting on skis for the first time, Vanhorn crossed the line in second place in 8:10:30, alongside teammate Ben Johnson of Crested Butte at the 2017 Grand Traverse this past Saturday.

“This year was exciting for me to be racing with one of my good buddies,” Johnson shared. “I have always had much respect for Sean's natural strength and determination for anything involving the cardio game.”

The result marked impressive improvement.

“It’s been a long road, but it’s great to feel like a competitive athlete again,” Vanhorn shared. “And to finish second with a good friend, it’s really just amazing.”

While the the finish was one to celebrate, it didn’t come without its challenges.

The trek to Aspen

With knowledge on their side, Vanhorn and Johnson kept to a very steady, cautious pace early on. While the duo of Aspen’s John Gaston and Max Taam was blazing a trail ahead, Vanhorn and Johnson hovered just within the top 10 through the first 15 miles.

While Vanhorn and Johnson opted to tackle the course this year on lightweight alpine touring equipment — offering an advantage on descents — their backgrounds in free-heel skiing came in handy.

“We knew we could Nordic pretty well,” Vanhorn shared. “So we skied to our strengths.”

Disaster nearly struck on the first major climb when Johnson’s boot broke. Fortunately, the damage wasn’t fatal to their race plans, and they were able to soldier on — but not without caution on the descents.

“Once we hit the first downhill and locked our boots my first mechanical occurred with a break of the cord that allows your boot to lock into downhill mode,” Johnson explained. “I was already preparing my mind for an even longer night without the ability to be completely rigid on the downhills.”

After cresting Star Pass Vanhorn and Johnson faced their first real test: Could Johnson’s boot hold for the downhills?

“Approaching Star Pass I was getting anxious to see if it was possible to use a rubber strap to help lock my boot for the downhill,” Johnson said. “Once on top Sean handed me one of his straps and after a few minutes of fiddling felt confident I could descend safely.”

With Johnson’s boot malfunction behind them, the duo went to work on the competition — gradually picking off teams one by one. After reaching the halfway point, Vanhorn ingested an energy gel, and once again, disaster nearly struck.

“I was puking in my mouth the rest of the way,” Vanhorn admitted. “I was so nauseous. I wanted to lay down, but I knew I couldn’t. I was deep in the hurt zone and didn’t eat or drink anything the rest of the way."

Despite the setback, the duo skied on through the heart of Colorado with Aspen as their destination.

“That was the beginning of the end for Sean,” Johnson chimed. “He wasn't able to ingest another calorie the rest of the race, which is more evidence for how strong that guy is.”

Running on empty

While Vanhorn’s gas tank rapidly emptied, the duo miraculously continued to make gains on the competition.

“We didn’t really get into second place until near the Barnard Hut,” Vanhorn said.

The duo cruised onward at a high tempo, reaching the top of Aspen Mountain with nearly 10 minutes on their nearest competitors. Despite the advantage, they knew there was still a variety of unknowns that could spell doom for them.

“We kept the pace fairly up tempo those final miles down Aspen Mountain,” Vanhorn shared. “I knew that some guys could rip it 60 miles an hour down that mountain, so we weren’t too comfortable with our place, but we just tried to keep a decent speed.”

With the finish, Vanhorn and Johnson tallied their best finish yet at a Grand Traverse. Johnson’s previous best finish came with Erik Iverson, when they finished fourth.

While Vanhorn and Johnson were surprise finishers in the top five, Gaston and Taam skied on to a new course record of 6:37:38, winning by one hour and 33 minutes. Gaston and Taam made no contest of their victory, leaving the lead pack before even cresting Star Pass.

The women’s competition was a bit closer, with Breckenridge’s Nikki LaRochelle and Eva Hagen claiming the title in 8:43:09, 21 minutes ahead of Crested Butte’s Stevie Kremer and Jari Hiatt, who finished in 9:04:11. The co-ed team of Veronika Mayerhofer Nick Hendrickson out of Salt Lake City, Utah, claimed third overall, finishing in 8:18:59.

RESULTS

Men

1. Gaston-Taam, 6:37:38; 2. Vanhorn-Johnson, 8:10:30; 3. Denny-Newton, 8:19:14; 4. Greydanus-Jordan, 8:23:47; 5. Colbert-Roy, 8:34:53.

Women

1. LaRochelle-Hagen, 8:43:09; 2. Kremer-Hiatt, 9:04:11; 3. Meyer-Adrian, 9:47:51; 4. Smith-Susla, 10:05:22; 5. Jervey-Collins, 10:25:02.

Coed

1. Mayerhofer-Hendrickson, 8:18:59; 2. Haubert-Lawton, 8:58:44; 3. Ryan-Penney, 9:03:22; 4. Mahon-Mahon, 9:29:25; 5. Stubbe-Stubbe, 9:38:00.