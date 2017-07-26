Team Prep USA draws top runners

By Brandon Warr

Team Prep USA is well recognized as a launchpad for runners. Trent Sanderson has run the high-altitude camp based each summer in the Gunnison Valley for the last 15 years, and within that time has helped produce top-notch athletes — including former Crested Butte resident and Olympic bronze medalist Emma Coburn.

While Coburn has gone on to accomplish the biggest of things in running, Team Prep USA continues to train athletes potentially bound for the sport’s highest stage. This year that includes Brie Oakley and Katelynne Hart.

