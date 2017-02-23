Tales from the sin bin

Bobby Reyes

Times Staff Writer

Sin — “Any act regarded as such a transgression, especially a willful or deliberate violation of a moral principle.”

While on the ice rink the scoreboard determines winners and losers, there’s something no player can avoid — the rules the hockey gods have created to establish order on the ice. Breaking such rules sends you to the penalty box — better known locally as the “sin bin.” There, you’ll spend anywhere from two-to-four minutes behind glass, thinking about what you’ve done.

When I was young my parents dished out similar punishments that typically involved sending me to the corner where I’d spend time staring at the wall, “thinking about what I’ve done.”

The reality was I was simply counting the seconds until I would be set free, while chipping at the paint on the wall (my own act of rebellion).

Likewise, hockey players in the sin bin stare at those bright red numerals counting down their sentence until they can be free once more to roam the ice. While I’ve covered local hockey for four seasons now, I’ve always wondered what was going through the minds of those trapped in this box.

Were they regretful of their penalty? Were they prideful? Or were they fuming in frustration, rejecting the call as a wrongful accusation?

This past weekend I had the opportunity to enjoy the long, stale bench inside the sin bin and converse with its many, or sometimes few, inhabitants. And I got answers to my questions.

The offenses varied, including checking, hooking, roughing, tripping and holding, and the response to the offenses varied as well.

If there was any consistent theme among the West Elk Hockey Association U19 girls team, it was the pride in their penalty; they were quick to own up to their aggression on the ice.

“It was worth it,” they all admitted. Though, hints of remorse hid behind their nervous laughs as they answered my odd questions.

While the ladies were more than willing to pay the price for their transgressions, they admitted that some penalties scored more style points than others — like street credibility in a bad neighborhood — despite earning the same amount of time in the sin bin.

“Apparently I got called for hooking,” Sierra D’Aquila mused between gasps this past Saturday. “It wasn’t purposeful. I honestly thought I was going to check her. Hooking is cheap, and I’m not a cheap player. I’ll hit them before I hook them.”

Checking, as it was explained, holds more power — it heightens a hockey player’s prowess on the ice, like the infamous “Bash Brothers” from the ‘90s hockey hit “The Mighty Ducks,” you don’t want to light a fire under a player willing to check you, because they’ll make you pay the price.

“When it starts getting heated on the ice I find myself here (the penalty box) often,” Izzie Dethloff shared while her hazel eyes held a strong gaze before laughing. “I just like hitting people.”

Echoes of Chuck Palahniuk’s masterpiece “Fight Club” rang in my hears and I thought of the book’s protagonist/antagonist Tyler Durdan boldly stating, “I don’t want to die without any scars.”

And if there’s any high school player who enjoys a solid hit and is willing to make an opponent pay the price for trash talking on the ice, it’s Josh Wallin, who plays for the Crested Butte High School hockey team.

Wallin’s aggressive style is well-known — and was on full display when the Titans hosted Palmer this past Saturday. Wallin gleefully enjoyed the penalty box twice during the game.

“It is what it is,” Wallin stated with a pixie grin.

Wallin was spared a third penalty despite literally hurling himself at full speed into a Palmer player, slamming the helpless opponent into the glass to the ecstatic cheers of the home crowd.

Once again, I was brought back to Durdan’s dark and ominous words: “Maybe we have to break everything to make something better out of ourselves.”

While I sat in the penalty box with my camera waiting for company, my only regret was not getting a photo of Wallin’s brash hit.

“I was surprised they didn’t call me for that,” Wallin sheepishly admitted later.

Most of the players who shared some time with me inside the sin bin were outwardly prideful, but some were quick to jump to regret — like Jordan Nichols.

“It wasn’t worth it,” Nichols acknowledged while keeping his eyes on the bright red numerals of the clock that ticked downwards from behind the glass. “I didn’t think I was holding anyone, it was more of a mistake. I just hope they can kill some time on the ice until I can get back out there.”

Ruby Barron of the U19 — and U14 — Wolverines shared similar sentiments.

“I usually count down the seconds when I’m in here,” Barron said of the sin bin. “It’s like rest, but it sucks to only have four people on the ice.”

While time in the sin bin isn’t ideal for teammates still on the ice, and I am in no way condoning sinful or rebellious behavior in this column, I did find one thing in common from my time in the sin bin: each penalty was acted in the heat of passion, and where’s there’s passion, there’s ultimately success.

Cue Tyler Durdan’s philosophical words: “The lower you fall, the higher you'll fly.”

(Bobby Reyes can be reached at 970.641.1414 or bobby reyes@gunnisontimes.com.)