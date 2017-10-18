Home

Swimmers start season with a win

Wed, 10/18/2017 - 7:55pm News Staff
Western defeats CSU-Pueblo on the road

By Brandon Warr

Western Swimming – As Western State Colorado University swimmers stepped onto the starting blocks awaiting the buzzer, no one expected the dominant performance on the part of the Mountaineers that was about to unfold.

In their first dual meet of the season this past Friday, Western won eight of 13 events, defeating the Colorado State University-Pueblo Thunderwolves by a score of 133-90 on the road. Western was most impressive in distance free-

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/

Gunnison Country Times

218 N. Wisconsin Street
Gunnison, CO 81230
Phone: 970-641-1414