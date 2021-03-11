Swimmers keep state streak alive

Subhead GHS qualifies three individuals, two relay teams

(L-r, top): Ashlynd Harris, Anna Cattles, Lauren Schellenberg, Morgan Dominguez, Tysa Flynn, Abby Cattles, (L-r, bottom): Alexandra Riser and Kailyn Japuntich pose for a photo after competing at regionals. Courtesy

Alexander Riser is congratulated by her coaches — assistant coach Paitra Clark (left) and head coach Tami Maciejko — after being named Western Slope Swimmer of the Year.

GHS Swimming — The Gunnison High School (GHS) swim team shined on Friday at the Southwest Conference Championship in Grand Junction and for the 26th time out of the last 27 years the Cowboys have qualified swimmers heading to state. GHS will be sending three swimmers and two relay teams. As a whole GHS finished fifth out of 10 teams and had swimmers recording personal best marks left and right…