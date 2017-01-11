Swimmers hope third time’s a charm

By Brandon Warr

Western Swimming and Diving — Three coaches in as many years is never easy for an athletic program. The Western State Colorado University women’s swimming and diving team knows as much.

However, at the same time the squad has tallied a combined record over the last three seasons of 13-8, broken multiple school records and had their first-ever All American in Randi Yarnell.

