Kailyn Japuntich attempts to nail her entry at the Gunnison Dive invite. Brandon Warr

Grace Ricks soars through the air while attempting to land gracefully.

Two meets into the season and the Gunnison High School (GHS) swimming and diving team already looks like they are going to accomplish big things. In the Cowboys’ first meet on Friday at the Delta Invite, they recorded a second place finish as a team, while also recording multiple top five individual finishes. Alexandra Riser, Ashlynd Harris and the 400 free relay team led the way, each recording…