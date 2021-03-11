A ‘Sweet 16’ three-peat

Subhead Cowboys pass first round tourney test

Tate Hicks scored a big rebound and put-back basket to help thwart a Salida comeback attempt with 3:13 left in the fourth quarter.

Braden Wood goes up for a monstrous two-handed dunk with a Salida defender draped all over him to put an exclamation point on the Cowboys’ playoff victory. Chris Dickey

Theron Yoder fires a downtown 3-pointer to put the Cowboys up 41-36 midway through the third period.

The Cowboys are dancing again. For the third consecutive year, the Gunnison High School (GHS) boys’ basketball team has advanced to the “Sweet 16” round of the Colorado 3A State Tournament. They punched their ticket to this year’s dance on Tuesday night with a high energy victory over a seniordominated Salida Spartan team that refused to go down without a fight. The final score was 69-59. “This…