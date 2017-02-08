Stingrays notch top finishes in Fort Collins

By Brandon Warr

It has been a long season for the Gunnison Stingrays as they get ready to compete in the Seasonal State Championship meet.

This past weekend, four Stingrays — Jacob Riser, Grady Buchanan, Mike Riser and Madelyn Stice — stayed in top shape by competing in the Long Course Colorado Championships in Fort Collins. While some of the swimmers placed higher than others, every Stingray swam well and made improvements.

