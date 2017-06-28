Stingrays learn from one of the best
Wed, 06/28/2017 - 7:22pm News Staff
Yarnell gets her feet wet as program coach
By Brandon Warr
One of the biggest dilemmas a coach faces is figuring out how to keep athletes focused for the duration of a practice — especially young swimmers. Gunnison Stingrays coach Randi Yarnell knows as much. She tried to solve this problem Monday as she belted out directions to the Stingrays, who seemed to be all over the pool like chickens with their heads cut off.
Yarnell is no stranger to the swimming pool and looks to bring the knowledge and experience she has gained at Western State Colorado University to the Stingrays this
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/