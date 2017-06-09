Still looking for first victory

By Brandon Warr

Western Volleyball — Traveling with your team can be fun, but a nine-hour drive can wear down even the toughest squad. That appeared to happen to the Western State Colorado University volleyball team as they struggled throughout the Capital Plaza Invitational on Sept. 1 and 2 in Topeka, Kan.

Western concluded the tournament on Saturday against two tough opponents. The Mountaineers tried their hardest to come away with a victory, but No. 16 Washburn University and Emporia State University were too much to handle.

