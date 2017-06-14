Stark takes soccer game to next level

By Bobby Reyes

Several weeks ago, Sadie Stark ventured across the country. After saying goodbye to the Rocky Mountains, she crossed the Midwestern plains and scaled the Appalachian Mountains before descending upon Washington D.C.

The Colorado native and former Western State Colorado University soccer star had never lived outside the state, but the ultimate opportunity presented itself: Stark was headed to D.C. to join the Washington Spirit, a professional soccer team, as a member of its reserves squad.

