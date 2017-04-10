Soccer continues ascent locally

By Brandon Warr

Starting an athletic program from scratch is rarely easy. But in recent years new youth soccer teams have formed in the Gunnison Valley, in large part to expose a growing cadre of kids to a more competitive level of the game.

There’s a new U-12 Gunnison team hitting the field this fall.

“We have full U-10 and U-12 programs this season, with phenomenal coaches and pretty impressive records for both teams,” said Ginny Baylor, one of the youth soccer organizers for the Gunnison Parks and Recreation Department.

