Conditions were firm and fast for the inaugural Craniac Ski Fest ski mountaineering races at Cranor Hill Ski Area northeast of Gunnison this past Saturday morning. Competitors endured either a five-lap race which included 1,500 vertical feet or a 10-lap race with 3,000 vertical feet.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/