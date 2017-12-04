Ski-mo’s rising star

By Eliza Lockhart

(Editor’s note: This article was provided through a marketing initiative by the Recreation and Outdoor Education program at Western State Colorado University.)

Western State Colorado University student Cam Smith has risen quickly in the ranks of ski mountaineering. That includes competing in the Ski Mountaineering World Championships in Italy this season and notching a firstplace finish at the Father Dyer Postal Route Ski Race near Leadville this past weekend.

Ski mountaineering, or ski-mo, is currently the fastest growing winter sport in America.

