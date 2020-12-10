Skate San Cristobal — at your own risk!

It was an event-filled weekend for local lake skating enthusiasts. Olympic speed skater Brian Hansen caught wind of the local lake skating scene and flew into the valley from his Wisconsin home to check it out. His presence created quite the buzz, and on Saturday a larger-than-typical contingent of skaters showed up at Lake San Cristobal outside of Lake City. Trouble was, as can often be the case with this inherently risky sport, the ice conditions were treacherous. Cracks were forming as the day progressed. Multiple people went for a swim. A dog fell through. Some injuries were reported, but thankfully nothing serious. Lake skaters, who typically skate with a flotation device, spikes, throw rope and dry clothes at the ready, are quick to warn people that the sport is not for the inexperienced.

Matt Burt