Six Points 5k this weekend

By Bobby Reyes

It’s only been five days since the Division II Outdoor Track and Field National Championships wrapped up, but Western State Colorado University runner Georgia Porter has already traded in her racing spikes for a race director's clipboard.

Porter, who is a seven-time All-American for Western, has been working an internship at Six Points Evaluation and Training the past seven months. Part of her internship includes helping clients improve their fitness. During her time at Six Points, she’s used her runningrelated knowledge to train several clients for 5-kilometer races.

