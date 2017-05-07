Shondeck steals game from struggling Phanny Bandits
By Brandon Warr
As the coed softball season nears an end, it’s hard not to look back at all the humorous outfits players have worn this season — none funnier than Jace Hildreth trotting around the bases in jeans and a cowboy hat.
Add to the list Phanny Bandits head coach Taylor Miller, who has joined the list of coed softball players who forgot they were … uhh, playing softball. Miller came dressed for this past Thursday’s matchup against Shondeck Financial like it was a day at the beach — in a bucket hat and board shorts.
