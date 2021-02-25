Seniors swim off in style

Subhead Several firsts in final home meet

(L,r): Seniors Molly Strickland, Tysa Flynn, Morgan Dominguez, Alexandra Riser and Ashlynd Harris pose with head coach Tami Maciejko for a photo after the Gunnison Invite. Brandon Warr

Grace Ricks takes a breath during her 50 free race.

Abby Cattles helps the 200 medley relay team to a third place finish.

Molly Strickland rips through the water on the way to a first place finish in the 200 free.

GHS Swim & Dive — The Gunnison High School (GHS) swim and dive team has never been the biggest in terms of number of participants. But they’ve never lacked in having heart and a great work ethic. That was on display once again on Friday, as the Cowboys hosted the GHS (senior day) invite at the Gunnison Aquatics Center, where they recorded 13 top-three finishes, eight of which were first…