Second annual 5K on tap at Western

Western State Colorado University’s Mountaineer Athletic Association (MAA) will host the second annual Mountaineer 5K on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 8 a.m. The run will begin and end at Mountaineer Bowl, with the course traveling around campus.

The race will cost $25 per contestant. Students can register for $15, but must present their student ID upon checking in on Saturday morning. Proceeds will go to the MAA to help support Mountaineer student-athletes. Contestants will receive a T-shirt and will get free admission into the game when Western takes on New Mexico

