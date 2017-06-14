Second ‘Junior’ CB Bike Week on tap

The second annual Junior Crested Butte Bike Week will kick off on Friday, June 23 with the Slow Race Championships. They include free registration starting at 3 p.m. at First Street and Elk Avenue, with the race starting at 3:30 p.m.

Hosted by Crested Butte Devo, the junior version of Crested Butte Bike Week looks to give kids the opportunity to enjoy CB Bike Week just as much as the adults.

