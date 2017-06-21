A river festival for everyone

By Bobby Reyes

Colorado’s high country is melting. While it’s sending water raging down into the Gunnison Valley, the Gunnison River Festival is fording on as planned — but not without a few changes and additional events.

“Due to high water, we have had to alter some of our events for safety reasons,” said River Festival Director Dan Omasta.

