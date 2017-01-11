Returning talent key to success

Brandon Warr

Times Staff Writer

Western Men’s Basketball — The Western State Colorado University men’s basketball team has been in the midst of rebuilding since coach Bradd Schafer took the reins of the program three years ago.

Since then, the team has posted a combined record of 17-63. Last season, Western had a chance of finishing with a record of 13-13 but had difficulty closing games with a win. In fact, the Mountaineers played 10 games in 2016-17 that were decided in the last two minutes — or by one possession — but which didn’t go Western’s way.

“We could've been easily 13-13. You can chalk it up to depth or youth, but we have been in that boat the last few years so we have to learn to get over that hump,” said Schafer. “It starts with us being good defensively and being able to get stops down the stretch.”

Last season, Western didn’t have a single senior on the team. However, with seven players returning who had significant minutes for Western last season, expectations this season are high.

“For us it's about having maturity, which we have this year,” said Schafer. “We have a lot of guys that have played solid college minutes for us.”

This year's senior class is led by Ben Beauchamp — a preseason all-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) selection. This year’s seniors also are Schafer’s first recruiting class. The team has extra motivation in that they’re projected to finish 12th out of 17 teams in the RMAC.

Still, Schafer — a former Western basketball player himself — says the Mountaineers have “never gotten preseason recognition that they should.”

Seniors lead the way

Four returning players for Western averaged double-digit scoring last season. Leading the way is Beauchamp, who averaged 19 points a game and was one of the top players in the RMAC. Also, current senior Will Duggan averaged 10 points a game and was second on the team with a .457 three-point percentage. Brady Subart began last season on the bench but managed to insert himself into the starting line-up halfway through the season, which he ended averaging 12 points a game as a sophomore.

Current senior Collin Smith averaged 12 points a game last season at the power forward position and showed fans that he can shoot the ball well.

Other players to keep an eye on in 2017-18 are Quincy Harding and Monroe Porter. Harding joined Western in the midst of last season and will be looking to add athleticism on the perimeter. Porter, as a true freshman, started most of last season, averaging eight points a game, while leading the team with six rebounds a game as a 6-foot, 3-inch guard.

“We are going into just about every game this season as the underdog so our whole team has a ‘chip-on-your-shoulder’ mindset,” said Duggan. “We’ve been working hard every day, and I think we are ready to turn some heads this season.”

Additionally, new recruits Michael Hill, Adam Hinchcliffe and Cameron McCurry will add size to Western’s frontcourt, with each player towering over 6-feet, 8-inches in height.

“We are excited to see which one steps up and find out how they fit with the guys that we return,” said Schafer.

Looking for cohesion

Western is still in the midst of learning how each player fits into Schafer’s system of play.

“We have some really good transfers to compliment what we have built here over the past few years,” said Duggan. “It’s going to be an exciting season without a doubt, and I think people will be surprised with us at the end of the season in a good way.”

Western’s players competed against each other this past Saturday in an intrasquad scrimmage prior to officially starting their season on the road at Texas-Permian Basin next Saturday, Nov. 7. “I thought it went well,” said Schafer. “We saw some things that we got exposed (doing) and saw things that we did well.”

